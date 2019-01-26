$298M Powerball jackpot a surprise win for Brooklyn, NY, truck driver

Christmas came late for a Brooklyn, N.Y., truck driver who collected his winnings Friday for the second-largest Powerball jackpot in New York Lottery history.

But David Johnson, 56, who won the Dec. 26 drawing for the $298.3 million jackpot, doesn’t seem to mind.

“I can’t even eat. I start and can’t finish my food,” Johnson told Fox 5 New York. “I’m happy with joy inside.”

Johnson said he wanted to buy a “nice house” and plans to enjoy an early retirement, the station reported.

Johnson elected to claim his winnings as a lump sum of about $180 million, so he will get about $114 million after taxes, the reports said. He was the third Powerball jackpot winner in New York in 2018, according to the New York Lottery.

The lucky winner bought his ticket for $5 and didn’t realize he won until two days later on his way to work, New York’s WABC-TV reported.

“A friend of mine, a next driver for the company, called me and said ‘Hey Dave! Somebody won the Powerball by the gas station,'” Johnson said. “I turned to myself I said, ‘Aw, that’s not me, man. That’s not my luck.'”

But his friend encouraged him for the second time to check, and the rest is history.

Johnson’s winning numbers for the Dec. 26 drawing were 5, 25, 38, 52, 67 and Powerball 24.