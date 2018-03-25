27 reported missing in Russian mall fire that killed 37

A shopping mall fire in a Siberian city killed 37 people and 27 are considered missing, the Russian government said Monday.

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo was extinguished early Monday after burning for hours.

State news agency Tass cited the Russian Emergencies Ministry as saying the earlier report of 64 missing included the 37 victims whose bodies had been recovered but not yet identified. Many of the dead and missing were children.

An additional 43 people were injured in the blaze, the report said.

The mall is about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow.

Tass said the fire started on the top floor but the cause wasn’t immediately known. A criminal investigation was begun.

The shopping mall, which opened in 2013, has a cinema, petting zoo, children’s center and bowling, Tass reported.