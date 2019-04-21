239 Sandy residents sickened by February fluoride release

Ian Waldie/Getty Images

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Authorities say 239 people were sickened from an accidental release of fluoride concentrate in Sandy two months ago.

The Deseret News reports the number is substantially higher than early reports of the Feb. 5 incident that sent undiluted hydrofluorosilicic acid from a malfunctioning pump into part of the city’s drinking water system.

Authorities say 1,500 households, schools and businesses were affected with people having gastrointestinal symptoms.

Salt Lake County health officials say fluoride was detected at 40 times the federal limit after the release and two weeks of free blood testing for lead showed one person with elevated levels.

The city flushed its system and advised impacted residents to do likewise.

Sandy Deputy Mayor Evelyn Everton says the city has reimbursed affected households $2,600 for the water use so far.