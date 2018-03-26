23 killed when car hits party-goers in Mozambique

Mozambican media say 23 people were killed when a vehicle veered into a crowd attending a party in the capital of the southern African nation.

Radio Mocambique says the vehicle was traveling at high speed when it hit the crowd early Sunday in Maputo. The radio station describes it as an accident.

A senior police official Paulo Langa says the driver of the vehicle ignored a police order to stop just before hitting the party-goers beside a pedestrian bridge on a main road.

Radio Mocambique quotes Langa as saying the driver died.

An investigation is underway.