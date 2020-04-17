23 coronavirus deaths at Illinois nursing home prompts Joliet mayor to call for probe

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The mayor of Joliet in Illinois demanded Friday a state probe into 23 coronavirus deaths at a nursing home.

The deaths occurred at Symphony of Joliet nursing home, and according to reports. no other nursing home in Illinois is believed to have a higher number of fatalities from COVID-19.

“Right now I think this is a matter for health officials to get involved and start untangling the mess of what happened inside that nursing home,” Mayor Bob O’Dekirk told a news conference.

He said he had passed on to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office “concerning stories” he had received from paramedics describing conditions they said they found inside the home.

“We don’t have answers right now but we going to have the answers and certainly Joliet families, the people who lost loved ones in there, have a right to get answers,” O’Dekirk said.

At the news conference, Joliet Interim Fire Chief Greg Blaskey said that in the past five weeks the fire department EMTs had responded to 31 calls at Symphony.

He said 10 of the calls were for a person not breathing and unresponsive, seven were for a person having difficulty breathing and four were for a person in cardiac arrest.

The nursing home is down to 16 residents, all of whom have tested positive for the virus, Mysuburbanlife.com reported Thursday.

“All negative patients have moved out of the nursing home,” Symphony spokeswoman Lauryn Allison told the news outlet. “So the patients that are being treated there are being treated by dedicated health care workers who are working only with those patients.”

On April 7, the nursing home confirmed three deaths—two residents and an employee, according to the news outlet.

Allison did not immediately respond Friday to an email from Fox News seeking comment.

llinois Department of Public Health has reported 296 deaths from COVID-19 at 125 nursing homes and assisted living centers across the state.

There have been 1,072 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.