22 Toyotas stolen from Bronx warehouse

Several masked thieves snuck into a vehicle storage facility in the Bronx early Thursday morning and drove off with 22 Toyotas.

In surveillance footage captured from the brazen heist, at least two of the burglars can be seen wearing hoodies and entering the storage unit where dozens of cars are parked.

The incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. at a warehouse in a desolate part of Kingsbridge Heights, and police are hoping to locate all four of the bandits.

Among the looted vehicles were several sedans and SUVs, officials The Daily News.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to their arrests.