21 people shot Wednesday in Chicago

August 20, 2020 KID News National News

Chicago endured another day of citywide gun violence Wednesday with 21 people shot, according to police records.

Six people were injured in a single attack on the city’s South Side. A group of men was standing outside around 11:30 p.m. when shots were fired in their direction, possibly from a vehicle, police said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the head and listed in critical condition. The other victims, ages 28, 17, 21, and two 29-year-olds — one of whom was wound in the neck and back, and was also listed in critical condition — were also struck by gunfire. The other victims were listed in fair condition.

CHICAGO MAYOR PRAISES POLICE FOR QUICKLY DEALING WITH WEEKEND PROTESTS

A 9-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman were shot just after 1 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle. Two suspects exited another vehicle and opened fire on the pair. Both victims were shot in the lower back. They were both listed as stable.

The day ended with a 21-year-old man shot in the hand during a domestic-related argument.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The bloodshed comes a day after 15 people were wounded by gunfire on Tuesday. On Monday, 21 people were shot, following a weekend in which 64 people were victims of gun violence, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.