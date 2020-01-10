2020 Primer: How the Iowa caucuses work

The eyes of the nation will be fixated on Iowa on Feb. 3, as the state’s caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar.

This raises the perennial question: What exactly is a caucus and how does it work?

Tens of thousands of Iowans will gather on the night of the first Monday in February at caucus sites – known as precincts – across the state, in what will be the first contest in the wide open and wild race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

But unlike a primary – which is a traditional “one person, one vote” election – there is no casting of ballots in a caucus.

While the number of caucuses has edged down in recent years, nine states and three U.S. territories still hold them. And two of the first three states that hold contests in the nominating calendar – Iowa and Nevada – are caucus states.

In Iowa, the action will take place at 1,679 precincts across the state – which will be held in school gymnasiums, church basements, union halls, community centers, libraries or any other place where people can gather. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time – with the caucuses normally lasting from one to two hours, depending on the size of the caucus.

This year, there’s a new twist. Iowa Democrats who can’t make it to their local caucus site will be able to take part at one of an additional 987 additional satellite caucuses across the state, the country, and the globe. These new satellite caucuses will take place at factories, firehouses, group homes or community gathering places. The new option should help shift workers, Iowans with disabilities and those serving overseas take part.

Only registered Democrats are allowed to take part in the Democratic caucuses. Seventeen-year-olds can caucus if they turn 18 by November’s general election.

Forty-one pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention are up for grabs in Iowa — and the monthslong process to choose them starts on the night of the caucuses.

In 2008, 239,872 Democrats turned out to caucus in Iowa — which was nearly 40 percent of registered Democrats in the state. Turnout dropped in the 2016 Democratic caucuses to just 171,109 — less than 30 percent of Iowa’s registered Democrats.

Here’s how all the action plays out: