2020 election: Lower-tier Democrats still fighting in the primaries

With the first presidential primary just weeks away, the list of Democratic candidates remains one of the most crowded in decades.

Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have dominated the headlines, polling at or higher than 10 percent.

Here are some of the lower-tier candidates who are still in the race:

Michael Bennet

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is polling at 10th place, according to Politico. He threw his hat in the race in May 2019 and has since struggled to maintain the momentum of his rivals, trailing at 1 percent in the polls by some estimates.

The New York Times, in a Sunday editorial that endorsed Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, gave Bennet only a passing mention.

John Delaney

John Delaney, unbeknownst to many, was the first to declare his candidacy for president back in July 2017 — just six months into President Trump’s tenure in the White House. An Axis report in July estimated that Delaney had spent nearly $19 million on his White House bid since declaring his candidacy more than two years ago.

Delaney grew up in a working-class family and went on to start two companies, becoming the youngest CEO in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. He has a net worth of more than $200 million and is mostly self-financing his campaign.

Deval Patrick

A latecomer into the 2020 race, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced his candidacy in November 2019. Patrick has shrugged off concerns of his late arrival, arguing that other candidates have been raising money for a long time without gaining in popularity.

A former official in the Clinton administration, Patrick has focused his campaign on early voting states, saying “as a practical matter, we’re going to try to spend a lot of time here in New Hampshire, and in South Carolina, but we will be active in Iowa and Nevada, as well.”

After Julian Castro and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., withdrew from the race, Patrick remains the only candidate of color vying for the presidency. Before the seventh Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa, last week, he lamented that “America will not see herself in full.”

Tulsi Gabbard

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a combat veteran who served in Iraq and is a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard, is polling stronger in New Hampshire than other states and in national polls, but is still trailing behind several candidates.

A Real Clear Politics poll averages Gabbard at 3.5 percent in the polls out of New Hampshire.