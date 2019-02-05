2020 Dems rip Trump’s SOTU: Harris blasts border wall, Gillibrand tweets eye roll to raise campaign cash

Several Democrats running for the White House quickly criticized President Trump’s State of the Union address.

But one presidential contender didn’t even wait for the speech to end to attack Trump.

STATE OF THE UNION: TRUMP DECRIES ‘RIDICULOUS’ INVESTIGATIONS, ‘REVENGE’ POLITICS IN UNITY APPEAL

“Instead of using $5 billion toward a useless border wall or giving America’s top 1% more tax breaks, imagine how much of our country’s crumbling infrastructure we could rebuild,” Sen. Kamala Harris of California said through her campaign digital team, which took over her Twitter feed as she attended the State of the Union address.

“Just a reminder that this State of the Union Address was originally pushed back because Trump shut down the government for 35 days — the longest shutdown in U.S. history. And in fewer than 10 days, there’s a chance he will shut it down again over his vanity project,” added Harris, who announced her 2020 presidential campaign last month.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who declared his candidacy last week, questioned the president’s push for bipartisanship.

“It takes more than a nod to unity at the top of a speech to bring our country together. Our president has spent the last 2 years trying to drive us apart. Actions speak louder than words,” Booker wrote moments after Trump’s address ended.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York spotlighted displeasure with the address, tweeting out her eye roll reaction GIF and asking for campaign donations.

“Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this,” she wrote on Twitter.