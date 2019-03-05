2020 Democrats haunted over past donations from Trump

At least six Democrats eyeing the White House in 2020 took campaign contributions from Donald Trump before he was president – something that could be a potential political liability in a crowded, anti-Trump Democratic primary.

The past donations resurfaced Tuesday in a Politico story. Some of the Democrats who took Trump family money have already announced plans to run for president; others are actively considering it.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS SHE’S NOT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IN 2020

Among the past donations reported by Politico:

Trump gave Kamala Harris, when she was attorney general of California, a total of $6,000 in separate donations in 2011 and 2013. His daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, gave Harris $2,000.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker received two contributions of $10,400 from Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in 2013.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand received a total of $5,850 from Trump between 2007 and 2010, and $2,000 from Ivanka Trump in 2014.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry Auliffe, who says he considering a run, received $25,000 from Trump in his run for governor in 2009.

Trump gave former Vice President Joe Biden, who is mulling a campaign, $1,000 in 2001.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, the former senator and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee who hasn’t ruled out another run, received seven donations from Trump between 1989 and 2003 totaling $5,500.

Some have taken steps to distance themselves from the money: in 2017, Gillibrand said she was donating $5,850 to an anti-sexual assault organization. Harris’ campaign said this year it later donated $6,000 to charity.

During the 2016 Republican primary, Trump’s opponents slammed him for his past donations to Democrats, including to then-Sen. Hillary Clinton. He defended them as necessary for a New York businessman.