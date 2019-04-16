2020 candidates’ tax returns: By the numbers 

April 16, 2019

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have released their tax returns. Here’s what the filings show.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $214,083

Total Tax Paid: $29,170

Effective Tax Rate: 14 Percent

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $1,889,156

Total Tax Paid: $697,611

Effective Tax Rate: 36.9 Percent

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $202,912

Total Tax Paid: $29,906

Effective Tax Rate: 15 Percent

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar 

Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $338,121

Total Tax Paid: $65,927

Effective Tax Rate: 19 Percent

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Adjusted Gross Income, 2017: $366,455

Total Tax Paid: $81,019

Effective Tax Rate: 22 Percent

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $561,293

Total Tax Paid: $145,840

Effective Tax Rate: 26 Percent

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $846,394

Total Tax Paid: $230,965

Effective Tax Rate: 27 Percent

(All tax returns above were filed as ‘married filing jointly’)