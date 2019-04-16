2020 candidates’ tax returns: By the numbers 

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have released their tax returns. Here’s what the filings show.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $214,083
Total Tax Paid: $29,170
Effective Tax Rate: 14 Percent
California Sen. Kamala Harris
Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $1,889,156
Total Tax Paid: $697,611
Effective Tax Rate: 36.9 Percent
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $202,912
Total Tax Paid: $29,906
Effective Tax Rate: 15 Percent
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $338,121
Total Tax Paid: $65,927
Effective Tax Rate: 19 Percent
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
Adjusted Gross Income, 2017: $366,455
Total Tax Paid: $81,019
Effective Tax Rate: 22 Percent
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $561,293
Total Tax Paid: $145,840
Effective Tax Rate: 26 Percent
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Adjusted Gross Income, 2018: $846,394
Total Tax Paid: $230,965
Effective Tax Rate: 27 Percent
(All tax returns above were filed as ‘married filing jointly’)