2020 candidates’ 1st-quarter fundraising: By the numbers

All candidates running for president in 2020 have until Monday evening to file their full first-quarter fundraising reports to the Federal Election Commission. The following are the first-quarter fundraising totals available for the 2020 presidential candidates that have been reported by either the FEC or the candidiates’ campaigns.

President Donald Trump – $30 million

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. – $18.2 million

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. – $12 million

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas – $9.4 million

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Mayor of South Bend, Ind. – $6,405,929.62

Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md. –

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. – $6 million

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. – $5.2 million

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. – $5 million

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D- NY – $3 million

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee – $2.25 million

Businessman Andrew Yang – $1.7 million

Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julian Castro – $1.1 million