Prostiution ring leader pleads ‘not guilty’

On Monday morning the Chubbuck businessman accused of running a prostitution ring out of southeast Idaho pleaded ‘not guilty’ to his charges of principal to procurement of prostitution in Bannock County.

Theron Radford, 44, was first arrested back in January with Misty Barrett, also facing similar charges in connection with the scandal.

Chubbuck police first started this investigation back in 2015, after searching his Chubbuck home and one of his legal counseling businesses.

He is set to be back in court for his hearing on June 6. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years behind bars.

