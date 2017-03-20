Police: S. Idaho woman ran over former boyfriend

A south-central Idaho woman accused of running over her former boyfriend with her car and breaking his leg has been charged with two felonies.

The Times-News reports that 18-year-old Mariah Cheyenne Pinkney of Jerome was charged Friday in 5th District Court with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Prosecutors say that besides several witnesses, Pinkney also posted about running over her former boyfriend in Facebook messages sent to a friend.

Police say they found the 17-year-old male while responding to an injury accident report at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the teen told authorities that Pinkney ran him over.

]]>