Idaho man killed while pushing out-of-gas car off interstate

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A semitrailer struck and killed an Idaho man who was pushing his car off Interstate 15-90 after it ran out of gas in southwestern Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the truck driver tried to stop and tried to avoid hitting the disabled car, but hit the driver’s side of the car at about 1 a.m. Saturday near Rocker.

The 37-year-old man from Pocatello, Idaho who was pushing the car took most of the force of the impact. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

A woman who also was pushing the car was thrown into the ditch. Trooper James Beck says she had some cuts and a broken finger.

Beck says the car’s emergency flashers were on.

The truck driver, also from Pocatello, was hauling three trailers.