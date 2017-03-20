Boise police: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Police Chief Bill Bones has given the all-clear following an officer-involved shooting at a popular hiking and biking trail in the Boise foothills and after police found the suspect dead.

Bones on Saturday afternoon says the man threatened trail users in the Hulls Gulch area and fatally shot a dog. He says that when police responded he fired multiple shots at them and police returned fire.

There have been no reports of injuries to police.

Police blocked off the area and later found the man dead. His identity hasn’t been released. The area around the shooting is expected to remain closed through the rest of Saturday.