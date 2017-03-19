S. Idaho woman who killed off-duty firefighter sentenced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to killing an off-duty firefighter in a hit-and-run crash has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and seven years of probation.

The Times-News reports that 33-yer-old Hollie Marie Winnett of Hollister received the sentence Friday in 5th District Court.

Winnett in January pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and a felony of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Winnett killed 34-year-old Twin Falls firefighter Ryan Franklin on May 18. Franklin was riding his bike when he was struck by Winnett’s Jeep.

Winnett told police she fell asleep behind the wheel and woke up when she hit something.

Judge Randy Stoker also ordered Winnett to pay child support to Franklin’s four children.