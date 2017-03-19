Man arrested after Idaho Falls rollover crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police arrested a man on an outstanding warrant after a rollover crash near Hoopes Avenue and Niagara Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to officers at the scene, the suspect was headed south on Hoopes Avenue when he hit two parked cars, flipping his vehicle. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was able to crawl out of the vehicle with minor injuries.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant. The crash remains under investigation.