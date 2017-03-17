Otter announces plan to purchase $126M in state office space

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter is urging Idaho lawmakers to approve a resolution authorizing state officials to negotiate the purchase of $126 million in new office space.

Otter announced Thursday that he needs approval from the House and Senate to enable the Department of Administration to finalize the purchase office space on the former Hewlett-Packard campus in Boise. The buildings will house the Idaho State Tax Commission and possibly other state agencies.

The department has already signed a non-binding letter of intent to enter into talks with HP to purchase the complex.

Last year, several state agencies found themselves in a housing crisis after being alerted that owners of their Boise building had accepted an offer from a separate company.

The governor’s office said the state issued a request for proposals in October for state office space and received 46 responses.