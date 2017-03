Fast facts on Meals on Wheels: Total seniors served by Meals on Wheels programs in 2016: 2,405,394; total meals served in 2016: 219 million; meals on Wheels serves more than 500,000 veterans each year; government funds account for 3% of the group’s national office total revenue in 2015; the overwhelming majority of revenue (68%) came from corporate and foundation grants; Source: Meals on Wheels America, 2015 Financial Statement and 2016 Fact sheet