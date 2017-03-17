Idaho Senate passes colleges, universities budget

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved a slight budget increase for Idaho’s four-year colleges and universities.

Senate members voted 34-1 Thursday to give slightly money to college and universities next fiscal year, which starts on July 1, for a total of roughly $564 million or a 2.7 percent bump in state funding. The money will help expand a career readiness program at Boise State University, a health education program at Lewis-Clark State College and provide more funding for the University of Idaho to invest in library research.

The proposal must now pass the House before it can be signed into law by the governor.