Cyanide trap hurts boy and kills family dog

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a family dog above a residence on Buckskin Road.

A man told the sheriff’s office his son was playing with the family dog when a device detonated near them. The device, later identified as a predator control device, was located on a ridge line above their home. The man said the dog was killed and his son had been covered with an unknown substance when the device detonated.

The boy was not seriously injured. The rest of his family was evaluated at a local hospital and released.

Investigators determined the device was placed there by the Department of Agriculture. It is used for predator control and releases a burst of Cyanide when activated.

According to the sheriff’s office, the device is known as a “Cyanide Bomb”. It is an M-44 that is extremely dangerous to both animals and humans.

The sheriff’s office advises anyone who sees one of the devices to stay away from it and contact local law enforcement.