Amazon to begin collecting Idaho sales taxes in April

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon says it will begin collecting state sales tax from Idaho shoppers starting next month.

Boise TV station KTVB reports Amazon will begin collecting the 6 percent sales tax on April 1. Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter called the change a matter of fairness in a prepared statement, saying it will help Idaho taxpayers comply with state law and create a more level playing field for brick-and-mortar retailers.

All online sales are already legally subject to sales tax in Idaho, but the state doesn’t have a simple way to collect from out-of-state sellers. That means consumers typically have to self-report and pay the taxes on their own. State officials have long suspected many people don’t self-report.

Amazon already collects state sales taxes from all but a handful of states.