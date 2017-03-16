Western Idaho courthouse deemed unsafe for occupation

A courthouse in western Idaho has been deemed unsafe and closed to the public.

KTVB-TV reports that Adams County building inspector Don Horton says the old county courthouse was condemned a few weeks ago. The courthouse has been closed off to the public for safety reasons.

The old Adams County Courthouse overlooks the city of Council and has done so for more than 100 years. The building has been deteriorating for years despite nearly half a million dollars from the Adams County Historic Preservation Commission. The building hasn’t been in use for nearly two decades.

Horton says it’s unclear what will happen to the old courthouse. The County will decide whether it should knock it down or repair it after consulting its insurance company and a structural engineer.

___

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

]]>