Trump supporter: Mormons who didn’t back Trump were wrong

A man who led the Donald Trump campaign in Utah says Mormons who didn’t cast their presidential ballot for the businessman should ask for forgiveness.

The Daily Herald reports that Don Peay said during a talk Monday to the Utah County Republican Women in Provo that Mormons should show humility and recognize they were wrong.

The majority of Utah residents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Trump easily won Utah’s six electoral votes, but with a smaller percentage of the vote than the five previous GOP candidates.

Peay, the founder of Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, said Trump struggled to gain support in Utah because of his “colorful language and past.” He says Mormons sometimes forget about “repentance and forgiveness.” Peay is Mormon.

