Reward for finding graffitist

SUGAR CITY – A $1,000 dollar reward is being offered to find the graffitist who spray-painted Sugar City last Wednesday night. Former Mayor LaMont Merrill presented the city with $500 on Monday, and the city matched the funds. The Rexburg Standard Journal reports damage repairs are expected to cost thousands of dollars, and despite city workers’ efforts, the graffiti has bled through paint used to cover up the paintings on some city buildings. The graffitists face vandalism charges, but additional charges could be leveled against them should the costs become significant.