Police investigate death of BYU-Idaho student

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rexburg Police are investigating the death of a female BYU Idaho student.

Police were called to an apartment in the Legacy Ridge Girl’s Dormitory on South 2nd East Tuesday night. The 20-year-old woman from Woodenville, Washington was found unconscious on the bathroom floor by her roommate.

Police officers initiated CPR until ambulance personnel arrived. The woman was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead later.

Police said there was no indication of foul play and the woman had otherwise appeared to be in good health.