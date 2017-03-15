Flood warnings for Bannock County

POCATELLO – The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning in Bannock County for the Portneuf River. Low-land flooding is expected along sections of the river from the Portneuf Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge near Indian Hills Elementary School. River levels are expected to rise above flood stage by tonight and continue to rise near 10 feet into next week. The Journal reports weather officials advise those near the river to take action to protect property.