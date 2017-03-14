Senate kills proposal banning drivers from “rolling coal”

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has killed a proposal that would have banned diesel vehicle operators from intentionally releasing soot-filled black fumes.

Senate members narrowly voted 16-18 to kill the so-called “coal rolling” or “rolling coal” ban on Monday.

Sen. Michelle Stennett, a Democrat from Ketchum, says the law is needed to protect both the public’s safety and health. However, critics countered that law enforcement agencies already have the authority in state code to pull over drivers who roll coal.