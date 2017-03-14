Proposal to repeal abortion laws headed to the Senate floor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation reversing two anti-abortion laws in Idaho is headed to the Senate floor.

Earlier this year, a federal judge agreed to give the Idaho Legislature time to repeal two laws banning women from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine. Those laws will be deemed unconstitutional and unenforceable if lawmakers don’t take them off the books this session.

However, the bill includes language that lists legislative findings critical of medical abortions, which some opponents say does not contain factual information about the safety of telemedicine abortions.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted on the bill on Monday. It must now pass the Senate before it can head to the governor’s desk for final approval.