Idaho environmental agency probes Pocatello waste disposal

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is investigating how the city of Pocatello dumps vehicle-related fluids after a former city employee complained to a local newspaper.

The Idaho State Journal reports the agency began the probe after the employee gave the newspaper a video that purportedly shows a city tanker trunk dumping what the employee said was 2,000 gallons of used motor oil at a city maintenance yard. The newspaper has granted the whistleblower anonymity because he feared he would have trouble finding another job if he came forward publicly.

DEQ manager Doug Tanner says the city is fully cooperating with the probe.

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said the city uses the yard as a dewatering site for storm water and wash bay waste, and that after evaporation is complete the waste material is taken to a landfill.

Pocatello science and environment manager Hannah Sanger says the video doesn’t tell the whole story.