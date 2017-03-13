Rexburg offers rare preschool for English language learners

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — About half the kids in the preschool class at Burton Elementary School in eastern Idaho primarily speak English. The others come from Mexico, Ukraine, Korea, the Middle East and elsewhere, and are still learning the English language.

The Post Register reports the preschool program for English-language learners in Rexburg is rare resource for Idaho.

The program is self-funded by the Madison School District. The students who are learning English as a second language don’t pay to attend, though their English-speaking peers may pay $100 or $140 per term for the twice-weekly classes.

Burton principal Landon LeFevre says the state doesn’t require preschool programs, but the district feels it’s important to the community because it helps the kids get ready for kindergarten.

Program coordinator Leticia Harris says there’s a noticeable improvement in ability and success for English-learning kids who enter kindergarten after attending the preschool program.