Nampa police arrest brothers after child enticement report

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Police in the southwestern Idaho city of Nampa have arrested two brothers on suspicion of misdemeanor child enticement.

The Nampa Police Department says 38-year-old Charles E. Roberts and 39-year-old David J. Roberts, both of Caldwell, were arrested Saturday after someone called police to report a man was chasing small children in a Nampa neighborhood.

When police arrived, residents told them that a man had gotten out of a blue pickup and chased an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, but fled when the children’s mother came out of a nearby house.

Police arrested the brothers after searching for a pickup that appeared to match the description given by witnesses.

It was not immediately clear if either man had obtained an attorney.

Police say they are interested in finding out if anyone else encountered a similar situation recently.