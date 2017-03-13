N. Idaho man suspected of killing woman had no-contact order

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man suspected of killing his former fiancee before later apparently killing himself had been released from jail on a $10,000 bond and a no-contact order with the woman.

A Kootenai County sheriff’s deputy spotted 61-year-old Steven Denson’s vehicle Thursday and heard a muffled gunshot after cutting off his escape route.

Police had been searching for Denson since Wednesday after finding the body of 37-year-old Kelly Pease with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that authorities in January accused Denson of assaulting Pease and charged him with felony strangulation and domestic battery.

That led to the $10,000 bond and no-contact order that Denson violated on Feb. 4.

But he was released after posting a $2,500 bond.