Man accused of sex crimes once again convicted at retrial

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls man who won an appeal declaring a mistrial when he was convicted of molesting three girls was once again convicted of the offense.

The Post Register reports that 56-year-old Jeffrey Dunn was convicted on Thursday of three counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 after a jury spent three days hearing his retrial.

Dunn was originally convicted in November 2013 of molesting three girls over a period of several years. He was sentenced to three life-imprisonment terms in February 2014.

The Idaho Supreme Court of Appeals ruled in March 2016 that the District Court erred in allowing the original jury to hear about Dunn’s previous sex crime, a 1990s conviction involving similar conduct, and declared a mistrial.