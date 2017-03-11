S. Idaho man found guilty after fatal wrong-way crash

JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter following a fatal wrong-way crash with another vehicle.

The Times-News reports that a jury on Wednesday returned the verdict against 35-year-old Steven Anthony Pomrenke of Wendell.

Pomrenke fled from police in January 2016 on what Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough called a suicide mission.

Police say Pomrenke left a bar in a Ford F-250 pickup and refused to stop for a sheriff’s deputy. Pomrenke smashed several street signs before driving the wrong way on Interstate 84.

Police say Pomrenke crashed into an oncoming semitrailer and killed a passenger in that vehicle, 40-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas.

Pomrenke’s sentencing is set for May. He faces up to 15 years in prison.