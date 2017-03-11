Arrest made after report of man with gun near high school

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho have arrested an 18-year-old man after students reported seeing a man with a gun near Pocatello High School.

KIFI-TV reports that Pocatello police arrested Michael T. Randall Friday morning on suspicion of possessing a weapon on school property and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officials say Randall is not a student at the school.

Police canceled a public safety alert near the school after the arrest.