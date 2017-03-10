Police find N. Idaho man dead following woman’s murder

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police say a 61-year-old man suspected in the shooting death of a woman in a northern Idaho hospital parking lot has been found dead.

The Spokesman-Review reports someone spotted Steven Denson’s vehicle Thursday afternoon along Highway 53 north of Post Falls.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dennis Stinebaugh says he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say 37-year-old Kelly A. Pease’s body with a gunshot wound to the head was found Wednesday afternoon in a car parked at Kootenai Health.

She was a nursing student at North Idaho College and had five children.

Denson was wanted for murder in the case. He was also accused of assaulting Pease earlier this year and had been arrested in February for violating a no-contact order.