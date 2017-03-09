Utah Senate OKs bill lowering age for concealed weapons

Utah’s Senate has backed a proposal allowing 18 to 20 year-olds to carry concealed weapons, despite concern from one lawmaker that it could result in more suicides.

State law currently allows those over 21 to get concealed carry permits. Those 18 to 20 years old can only openly carry a gun.

Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee of Clearfield sponsors the bill and says younger college students should be able carry a concealed weapon to protect themselves from sexual assaults on campus just as older college students can.

After passing through the Senate on Thursday, the bill must still be approved by Utah’s Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, who has said he thinks Utah’s gun laws work well. His office says the governor isn’t sure what problem Lisonbee’s bill is trying to solve.

]]>