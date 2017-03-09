Morning brief: Illegal border crossings decrease 40 percent in Trump’s first month

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Wednesday that the number of people illegally crossing the U.S. southern border has dropped 40 percent since President Trump took office. A report from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stated that number of illegal border crossings dropped from 31,578 to 18,762 persons. Kelly said the numbers are trending toward the lowest monthly total in five years. President Trump, DHS Secreary Kelly and CIA Director Mike Pompeo will have closed-door meeting at 3 p.m. ET.