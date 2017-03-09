Former Bannock County public works director under investigation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – On Wednesday, Idaho State Police confirmed they are investigating Dan Copeland, the former public works director for Bannock County.

Captain Eric Dayley with ISP said the investigation started late last year in 2016 and is still on-going. Dayley said he could not comment at this time what Copeland is being investigated for.

Dayley said ISP is handling the investigation to avoid a possible conflict of interest with the county.

Dayley said he feels the investigation is close to being wrapped up. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said once the investigation is complete, all reports and information will be sent to an outside county for review. That outside county would review the investigation and prosecute the case if charges were to be filed.

Bannock County commissioners could not comment on the investigation, only that they are hoping to have a new public works director for the county soon.

Copeland abruptly retired last month after more than 10 years with Bannock County.