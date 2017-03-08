SW Idaho school sued after teacher has sex with student

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A southwest Idaho school district is being sued following the conviction of an instructor for having sex with a student.

The Idaho Statesman reports in a story on Tuesday that the parents of the girl filed the lawsuit in December against Nampa School District, Skyview High School and Tomas Fisher.

The 30-year-old Fisher was sentenced in March 2016 to 11 years in prison for sexual battery of a child 16 or 17 years old.

The lawsuit seeks damages of $25,000 or more for what is described as negligence of the defendants, and at least $10,000 from Fisher.

The lawsuit contends that a school official found Fisher and the girl in a dark room with the door locked but failed to discipline Fisher or notify the girl’s parents.

The school district in a statement says the lawsuit is being reviewed by attorneys.