House panel kills proposal encouraging gun safety in schools

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has spiked legislation encouraging public schools to offer gun safety courses as electives.

Rep. Ron Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, told lawmakers Tuesday that his proposal is not a mandate, but would help encourage students learn about proper gun use.

However, lawmakers on the House Education Committee expressed too many concerns about the logistics and possible future costs of the proposal. The panel killed the bill 9-6.

According to the legislation, firearms would have been permitted to be used in schools during the course, but live ammunition would be banned. Instructors would have had to be from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a law enforcement agency or a firearms organization..