Girl dies after vehicle plunges into eastern Idaho pond

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — A 2-year-old girl trapped underwater for more than 20 minutes after a vehicle went off a road and into a pond in eastern Idaho has died.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office in a statement Tuesday says Brynlie Carver of Blackfoot died from injuries sustained when an SUV with two adults and two children went into the pond at about 6 p.m. Monday near Blackfoot.

Authorities say the adults and another child made it out before the vehicle became submerged.

Emergency responders arrived and pulled the girl from the water and she was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Police say the vehicle was driven by 21-year-old Cheyenne Rane of Blackfoot. Passengers included 24-year-old Blake Carver and 3-year-old Paitynn Carver, also of Blackfoot.

The three were taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.