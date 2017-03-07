Proposal to repeal abortion laws headed to Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to reverse two anti-abortion laws in Idaho is headed to the House floor.

Earlier this year, a federal judge agreed to give the Idaho Legislature time to repeal two laws banning women from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine. Those laws will be deemed unconstitutional and unenforceable if lawmakers don’t take them off the books this session.

Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands sued the state last year, arguing the ban puts unnecessary burdens on women seeking safe abortions.

Yet, lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Statehouse aren’t excited to loosen Idaho’s abortion laws.

Several GOP members opposed advancing the repeal measure during a legislative hearing on Monday, while others teared up before reluctantly agreeing to send the proposal to the House floor.