Locals are having enough of the winter weather

Just when folks thought it was time to put away those snow boots and ice scrapers, winter decided to step-in to remind everyone who’s still in charge around here.

This comes just two weeks until the start of spring, and just when those temperatures started warming up, the weather took a sudden turn and threw everyone a curveball – in the form of a snowstorm.

“I’m definitely sick and tired of the cold, that I leave with the softball team just to go to warmer places to play,” Jennie Murillo said while she waited in line at Double Shot coffee stand in Pocatello. She plays on the Idaho State University softball team and said she’s tired of coming back into town knowing she’ll be scraping ice off her car in the bitter cold.

Double Shot barista Nick Ross said the cold temps draw-in lines of people, specifically in the early-morning hours as folks need to warm-up on their way to work.

“I’m definitely sick and tired of it,” Ross said. “I have some pretty warm gear that I wear, but you still can’t cover your whole face up.” Ross works during those early morning hours, taking orders from drivers while they sit in their car to help ease that coffee-crazed traffic. He said it’s always good news when the sun comes out, despite the cold temps.

“I’m just used to the -10, -15 degree weather all winter. It’s warm enough for me, but I’m definitely over it,” he added.

Today, the National Weather Service office out of Pocatello told us in an interview over the phone that, although springtime is so close we could almost reach out and grab it, we’re still not out of the woods quite yet.

NWS meteorologists said the big winter storms usually end around tax day, which, by the way, is April 18 – mark your calendars.

But until then, they said we could still expect to see waves of moisture moving through the region, with temps warming up to about 50 degrees and then dropping some of those nights to bring more snow by morning.

