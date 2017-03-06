2-year-old taken to EIRMC after being trapped in a submerged SUV in Bingham County

A two-year-old is at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Monday night after getting trapped in a vehicle in Bingham County.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says two parents and two kids were in an SUV in the Rose Pond area when they went off the road and into some water.

The parents and one of the kids got out, the 2-year-old was trapped. Divers from the sheriff’s office were called in to rescue the two-year-old, who was taken to EIRMC.

The other three were taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital.

No other information will be released Monday night.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

]]>