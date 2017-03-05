Thousands rally at Idaho Capitol to keep public lands public

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More than 2,000 people braved a chilly drizzle and rallied at the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to demand that public lands be kept in the hands of the federal government.

Boise hunter Kevin Braley told the Idaho Statesman he doesn’t think politicians fully understand the groundswell of opposition to transferring management of public lands to states. Some called out President Donald Trump’s new Interior Secretary, former Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke, even though he has said he’s against public land transfers.

But a woman at the rally said she doesn’t trust anyone in office right now, and several others echoed her sentiment.

The Statesman reports that polls show a majority of Idahoans liked the idea of state takeover of federal land until they learn that doing so could cost billions of dollars annually.