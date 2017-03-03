ISP, transportation funding shift plan placed on hold

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The latest transportation funding proposal has been placed on hold inside the Idaho Legislature as legislative leaders are currently mulling a separate proposal.

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said Thursday that he met with leaders in both the Senate and House the night before to discuss several ideas that could result in changes to his proposal. Moyle declined to expand further on the details of what’s being considered, but said that he expects new legislation outlining the details to come out as early as next week.

Moyle’s measure would replace the fuel tax funding Idaho State Police currently receives with 1 percent of the state’s general funds. This would free up an additional $17 million for roads and bridges.

The Idaho Legislature is expected to adjourn March 24. So far, no comprehensive transportation funding measure or tax cut plan has survived both chambers.